5,271 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

