Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.