Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 333 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in SAP were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

SAP stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

