Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys Shares of 6,951 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,086,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,770.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

