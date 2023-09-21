Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 43.7% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

