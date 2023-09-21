Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.79 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $194.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

