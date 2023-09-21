Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.