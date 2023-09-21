Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250,755 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250,755 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

