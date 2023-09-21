First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Boosted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 217.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

View Our Latest Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.