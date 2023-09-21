Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $129,540,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

