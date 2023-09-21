Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

