Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Terran Orbital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LLAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

