Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Mindset Pharma (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Critical Survey

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Mindset Pharma (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Mindset Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -24,867.17% -38.92% -32.83% Mindset Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Mindset Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $1.50 million 185.91 -$54.17 million ($0.70) -5.64 Mindset Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mindset Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovid Therapeutics.

56.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and Mindset Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mindset Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.71%. Mindset Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 814.58%. Given Mindset Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mindset Pharma is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Summary

Mindset Pharma beats Ovid Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, currently under preclinical stage, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV825, currently under preclinical stage, which has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, currently under preclinical stage, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma Inc. develops and sells psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders in Canada. It focuses on developing MSP-1014, a psychedelic drug candidate. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

