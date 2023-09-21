Head-To-Head Review: Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) & IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) and IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and IT Tech Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A IT Tech Packaging -17.28% -9.82% -8.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and IT Tech Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.85 2.87 IT Tech Packaging $100.35 million 0.04 -$16.57 million ($1.61) -0.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Holmen AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IT Tech Packaging. IT Tech Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holmen AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Holmen AB (publ) and IT Tech Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holmen AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 IT Tech Packaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Holmen AB (publ) beats IT Tech Packaging on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. Its Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The company's Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging to brand owners, converters, and wholesalers. Its Paper segment offers papers for books, and packaging and graphical publications to publishers, printers, retailers, and converters. The company's Wood Products segment provides construction and joinery timber, CLT and glulam products, and wood for pallets and packaging to construction, joinery, and packaging industries, as well as builders' merchants. Its Renewable Energy segment generates electricity from wind, water, and bioenergy. The company was founded in 1609 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. In addition, it produces and sells non-medical single-use face masks, and medical face masks. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

