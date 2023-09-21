Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) versus Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -601.01% -494.15% -137.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interactive Strength and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,900.00%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Interactive Strength.

24.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Strength and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $680,000.00 29.04 -$58.22 million N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.48 -$37.44 million ($13.64) -0.07

Verb Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Summary

Interactive Strength beats Verb Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. The company also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Verb Technology

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.