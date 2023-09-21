Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Celanese Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

