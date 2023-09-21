Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

