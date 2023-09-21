Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.