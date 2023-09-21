Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

