IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

NWBI stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

