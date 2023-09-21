IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $279.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.87. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

