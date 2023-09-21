Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 26,423 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.