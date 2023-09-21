Systelligence LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 175.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 259,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

