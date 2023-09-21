Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

