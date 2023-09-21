Systelligence LLC Acquires 185,158 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 2.01% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $18.00 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.