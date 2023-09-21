Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 411,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

