Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RY opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

