6,754 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $541,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 148,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.3 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

