Systelligence LLC Invests $4.50 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,625,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after acquiring an additional 327,513 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT opened at $74.75 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

