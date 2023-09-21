Systelligence LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 7.95% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 214,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 217,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS LQDI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.0886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Stories

