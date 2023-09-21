Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sylvamo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

