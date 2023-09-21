Tim S.A. (TIMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1244 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

TIM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIM stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TIM has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TIM by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TIM by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

