Systelligence LLC Acquires 48,199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

