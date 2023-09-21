Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Systelligence LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

