Systelligence LLC Purchases 69,231 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

