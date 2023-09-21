Systelligence LLC Purchases 34,776 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Global Dow ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 182.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

