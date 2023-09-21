409,044 Shares in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 409,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Principal Active High Yield ETF comprises 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 9.09% of Principal Active High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YLD opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.