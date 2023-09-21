758 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,826,881. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.