Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Position Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

