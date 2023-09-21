340 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $618.86 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

