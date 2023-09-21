Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,228 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,989,500 shares of company stock valued at $180,709,440 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

