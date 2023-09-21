Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,228 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group
In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,989,500 shares of company stock valued at $180,709,440 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on American International Group
American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AIG opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
American International Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.