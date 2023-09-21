Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $23,921,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Spotify Technology by 152.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average is $145.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

