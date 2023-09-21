Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,260 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after buying an additional 5,730,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NiSource by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.59 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

