Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

