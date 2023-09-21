Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARES opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 484,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,785 and sold 8,135,541 shares valued at $241,629,045. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

