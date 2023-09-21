Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,757,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,442,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

