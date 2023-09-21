Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,804 shares of company stock worth $13,113,112. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

