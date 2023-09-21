Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

