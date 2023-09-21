Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.96 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average is $190.23.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

