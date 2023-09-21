IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $252.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on IQV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
IQVIA Stock Down 1.7 %
IQVIA stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.93.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.