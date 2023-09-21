IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $252.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

